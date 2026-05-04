Diplo Joins Forces With Adrien Nunez For Collaborative New Single “Two Steppin”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 4th, 2026 - 8:19 PM

“Two Steppin” leans into a smooth, easygoing rhythm that mirrors the setting it creates. The production carries a laid-back groove, mixing warm guitar tones with a steady beat. Lyrically, the song, “Two Steppin” captures that blurry line between a whiskey buzz and a new crush, with Nunez, who is a part of the Stagecoach 2026 lineup, crooning about being a “man on a mission making bad decisions.”The song is built for late nights and blurred intentions as he parties the he catches feelings and attractions, which escalates throughout the song with ambiguous lyrics as to whether he is acting on the impulse of Alcohol or genuine attraction. His intentions are unclear in the music.

What stands out is how the video leans into that tension. It does not try to slow things down or give the night a clear resolution, but instead keeps pushing forward, mirroring the song’s momentum. The video places the viewer directly into that late-night environment, with drinks being poured and close-up interactions reinforcing a sense of immediacy, while wider shots of driving at night give it a feeling of motion and escape. The result is a visual that does not just accompany the song, but extends its atmosphere, letting the viewer sit inside the same uncertain, impulsive energy that drives the track.

Together, the track and video emphasize a shared theme of movement, both literal and emotional, as the characters lean into the uncertainty rather than resist it. It’s a direction that fits naturally within Diplo’s genre-blending approach, while giving Nunez space to deliver a more storytelling-driven vocal.





