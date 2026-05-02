Post Malone’s ‘Big Ass Stadium’ Tour With Jelly Roll Postponed As He Works On New Double Album

Home News Aryn Honaker May 2nd, 2026 - 10:11 PM

Rapper Post Malone took to social media on Friday evening to announce that his 2026 “Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2,” featuring rapper Jelly Roll, would be postponed. His stated reasoning is that he needs more time to work on upcoming projects. The tour was originally slated to begin on May 13; however, with recent developments, the new start date is now June 12th in Indianapolis. He’s also canceled several upcoming dates entirely.

“Looking at the upcoming schedule after Stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what’s possible, isn’t really lining up,” the rapper wrote. “Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done.”

El Paso, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Tampa, Florida are among the many cancelled tour dates. According to Consequence, many of these shows were struggling with ticket sales and offering various discounts and promotions.

He added in his social media message: “I’m so sorry to the folks who were planning on coming to the few canceled shows. I was looking forward to going nuts with y’all. That THAT being said, we been making some badass shit for this double album…and I can’t wait to perform for y’all again.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz