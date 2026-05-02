Cornelius Releases New Single “Yumenemi”

Home News Akeem Ivory May 2nd, 2026 - 7:16 AM

Opening a long-awaited new chapter on Eat Your Own Ears Recordings, Cornelius returns with his first new music in years, a cover of Yumenemi (or “Yume Ne Mi”), originally released in 1989 by one of Japan’s most iconic singer-songwriters, Yosui Inoue, and remains a cult Balearic classic. The new track arrives following a recent resurgence of interest in his work, including a viral TikTok moment and a nod from Rosalía, who featured “Typewrite Lesson”, originally a b-side from Cornelius’s iconic 1997 album Fantasma, in her Met Gala–themed Vogue playlist of all-time favorites.

Reimagined through Cornelius’s singular lens, the track marries his signature collage-like production, intricate rhythmic detail and soft-focus electronics with a lilting tropicalia inflection, for a swirling, heady track befitting of it’s title, which roughly translates to “dreaming”.

Cornelius is the musical project of Japanese multi-instrumentalist Keigo Oyamada, whom previously released the 2023 LP Dream in Dream, which followed a bizarre scandal that prompted his exit from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, after an old interview was unearthed in which he apologized for bullying people with disabilities as a child. Yumenemi marks the start of a long-awaited new body of work, set to unfold over the coming months. Check it out below.