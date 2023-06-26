Cornelius Shares Animated New Music Video For “All Things Must Pass” From Upcoming Album ‘Dream In Dream’

Home News Simon Li June 26th, 2023 - 9:30 PM

Cornelius, the Shibuya Kei musician from Japan, has just unveiled his latest musical work, releasing the music video for “All Things Must Pass,” from his upcoming album, Dream In Dream. Watch below to experience it yourself.



The song features a relatively emotionless male vocal, backed up with echoey guitars and synthesized sounds, as well as some other dreamy notes to provide a mesmerizing mood for the song, adding to the theme of the transient nature of things through a audio perspective. The music video seems to be set on a surface of sand, with matters appearing and disappearing above it. It is worthy to point out how these objects’ nature and movement were orchestrated to match the mood and meaning of the lyrics. We see falling brown leaves like the lyrics says, and we see an IKEA wood human figure thrown through the sand to represent the “condition” from the lyrics. This presentation of all kinds of objects in a background set in the void also suits the theme that “everything would pass and change” very well through a visual perspective.

When asked about his ideas when creating this piece, Keigo Oyamada says that “ ‘All Things Must Pass’ is based on the Buddhist concept that, everything in this world changes and is destined to be born and disappear repeatedly, and that nothing remains the same forever.” He says that when he starts to take this perspective he would stay “at ease.” “This year, many musicians that I was involved with or influenced by, have passed away. I think these events also influenced me to write this song.”