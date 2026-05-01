Floating Points Shares Striking New Single “Falling To Earth”

Home News Steven Taylor May 1st, 2026 - 4:18 PM

Electronic artist and producer Floating Points released a new single today, titled “Falling To Earth.” The thirteen minute long track, recorded alongside the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, is an excerpt from the forthcoming album Mere Mortals, which is a recording of Floating Points’ debut ballet score for the show of the same name. The release also marks the artist’s debut on the Deutsche Grammophon label. The release can be found on Floating Point’s YouTube channel.

The track, for synths and orchestra, begins with a long and steady buildup of ominous droning synths alongside a steady live beat. Chimes and percussion slowly layer into the track after nearly four minutes, creating a tense and building atmosphere.

Floating Points wrote the full-length ballet score in 2022 in response to a commission rom Artistic Director of San Francisco Ballet, Tamara Rojo. Mere Mortals was premiered in January 2024, inspired by the myth of Pandora, and performed at San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House and directed by Rojo, with choreography done by Aszure Barton and design and visuals by Hamill Industries. Floating Points also played synths live for the shows’ first run alongside the Orchestra, and now the two have reunited for “Falling to Earth” and the full album release of Mere Mortals which is set to come later this year. Floating Points will be performing at a new run of Mere Mortals in San Francisco, set to end on May 3rd, and will later appear for the show’s debut in Europe at the Edinburgh Festival in August and later performances in September in London.