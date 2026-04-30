Taking Back Sunday Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Thrice & Saves The Day

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 5:56 PM

Rock group Taking Back Sunday is excited to expand their touring plans in 2026. The band has announced their upcoming fall headline tour featuring special guests Thrice and Saves The Day. The month long run kicks off on September 16, in Nashville and will be making stops in Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Las Vegas and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

“We’ve been planning and preparing for this tour for a while. Rehearsing all the material and the arrangements we’ve worked out, I am so happy with how the band has taken shape. We also get to play a special show on a beautiful night in October at Red Rocks to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Louder Now. Who better to go out on the road to share all that with than Saves The Day and Thrice, we love those guys. Always have. So, if you’re up for a good time that’s what we’ll be chasing,” says frontman Adam Lazzara.

Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates

5/3 – Tampa, FL – Busch Gardens

5/9 – Monterrey, Mexico – Dia Libre Festival **

5/20 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

5/21 – Belfast, UK – Limelight

5/23 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk South **

5/24 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk North **

5/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Stateside Live! # (also featuring Mayday Parade)

5/30 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino (Solo headline show)

5/31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork #

6/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE #

6/3 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome at Virginia Beach #

6/5 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE #

6/6 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater #

6/8 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine #

6/9 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall #

6/10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland – Music Hall #

6/12 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach #

6/13 – Washington, DC – Vans Warped Tour **

6/14 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – The Hall #

6/16 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre #

6/18 – St. Louis, MO – Ballpark Village #

6/19 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre #

6/20 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel #

6/21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee #

7/25-7/26 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour **

8/8 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest **

8/21-8/22 – Montreal, CAN @ Vans Warped Tour **

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

9/18 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life **

9/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival **

9/23 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome %

9/24 – Wantagh, NY – The Bay Stage at Jones Beach %

9/25 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live %

9/26 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium – Outdoors %

9/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount %

9/29 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B %

9/30 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe %

10/2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club %

10/3 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom %

10/4 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre %

10/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union %

10/8 – Tacoma, WA – Dune Peninsula %

10/10 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater %

10/11 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square %

10/13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel %

10/14 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – LOUDER NOW LIVE %

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre %

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater %

11/14-11/15 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour **

# – Indicates show with Bayside

% – indicates show with Thrice, Saves The Day

** – Indicates Festival Date

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin