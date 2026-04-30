Six Feet Under Unveil New Video “Mister Blood And Guts”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 6:38 PM

American death metal legends SIX FEET UNDER has presented their new video for “Mister Blood And Guts.”, which appears on their latest full-length, Next To Die, that is out now through Metal Blade Records. As a whole, the music video is amazing by how each skull-crushing scene gives viewers a thrilling detail about how some TV shows can inspire you to make your own chaotic world.

“When I was young, local TV stations always had a show where a creepy host would show campy cult movies and dress up and tell you tidbits about the film. This continues today with a show hosted by the creepiest of hosts, Svengoolie. ‘Mister Blood And Guts’ is about a film you might see on one of these shows, albeit with a much more violent plot. Our villain is a black clad caped phantom with a top hat who attacks unsuspecting moviegoers, leaving the aisles filled with blood and the seats filled with heads! This is another song that I wrote the music after having the lyrics in my head for a few days,” said guitarist Jack Owen.