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Six Feet Under Unveil New Video “Mister Blood And Guts”

April 30th, 2026 - 6:38 PM

Six Feet Under Unveil New Video “Mister Blood And Guts”

American death metal legends SIX FEET UNDER has presented their new video for “Mister Blood And Guts.”, which appears on their latest full-length, Next To Die, that is out now through Metal Blade Records. As a whole, the music video is amazing by how each skull-crushing scene gives viewers a thrilling detail about how some TV shows can inspire you to make your own chaotic world.

“When I was young, local TV stations always had a show where a creepy host would show campy cult movies and dress up and tell you tidbits about the film. This continues today with a show hosted by the creepiest of hosts, Svengoolie. ‘Mister Blood And Guts’ is about a film you might see on one of these shows, albeit with a much more violent plot. Our villain is a black clad caped phantom with a top hat who attacks unsuspecting moviegoers, leaving the aisles filled with blood and the seats filled with heads! This is another song that I wrote the music after having the lyrics in my head for a few days,” said guitarist Jack Owen.

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