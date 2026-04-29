Tupac Shakur’s Family Seeks Unspecified Damages in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 29th, 2026 - 3:50 PM

The family of Tupac Shakur has taken a new legal step in the decades-long aftermath of his 1996 killing. Nearly 30 years later, they are pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit that aims to uncover further details about what allegedly happened. The case marks a significant development as new information and testimonies continue to surface.

The lawsuit was filed by his stepbrother, Maurice Shakur, and targets Duane “Keffe D” Davis along with numerous unnamed individuals who allegedly played a role in the rapper’s death. According to NME, the family is seeking unspecified damages while also attempting to identify additional alleged co-conspirators connected to the fatal shooting. The legal action reportedly claims that the killing may have involved a broader alleged conspiracy rather than a single act of retaliation.

The move comes as Davis, the only person charged in connection with the murder, prepares to stand trial after pleading not guilty. Prosecutors have alleged that he played a central role in orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, though his defense disputes those claims.

Family members argue that many individuals who allegedly had involvement have never been held accountable, with some now deceased and others still unidentified. The lawsuit seeks not only financial compensation but also clarity on the alleged extent of participation by others tied to the case.

This latest filing adds a new civil dimension to a case that has remained unresolved for decades, signaling the family’s continued push for answers and accountability.