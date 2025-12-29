Duane “Keffe D” Davis Seeks to Suppress Evidence in Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Home News Emily Lopez December 29th, 2025 - 2:14 PM

Tupac Shakur was a beloved rapper. His music career’s success continued even after his death in 1996, demonstrating the love that his fans still carry for him and his work. Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting attack, which took the entertainment world by storm as it appeared all over headlines while the police began their investigation. Over 25 years later, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, was accused of allegedly killing Shakur and was arrested in 2023. In November, Davis petitioned to have his murder charges dismissed, although they were denied. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis is now seeking to suppress evidence that was collected during the investigation.

Davis’ attorneys claim that the evidence obtained during the investigation was collected in an allegedly “unlawful nighttime search,” which is what they argued when filing the motion this week on behalf of Davis. When the search had just been conducted, the police had explained the importance of it being held at night being so they could surround and secure the premises, while safely evacuating nearby residents if Davis decided to barricade himself within his home.

As of now, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has declined to provide a statement on the matter. His attorneys argue that Davis’ arrest also stems from allegedly false public statements from Davis where he claimed he was allegedly present in the white Cadillac that Shakur had been fatally shot from. As of now, there has not been a response issued to Davis’ petition. Davis’ trial date is currently set for February 9, 2026.