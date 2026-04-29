Kneecap and Kae Tempest Release New Song “Irish Goodbye”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 29th, 2026 - 4:01 PM

Kneecap have unveiled a striking new collaboration with Kae Tempest titled “Irish Goodbye.” The track arrives as part of the group’s upcoming album Fenian and stands out as one of its most emotionally charged moments. Accompanied by a short film, the release blends music and visual storytelling into a single, immersive experience.

“Irish Goodbye” leans into a darker, more reflective tone than some of Kneecap’s previous work, trading their usual high-energy irreverence for something more introspective. Built on production from Dan Carey, the song carries a moody, atmospheric sound that allows both Kneecap and Kae Tempest to deliver deeply personal verses. Tempest’s contribution in particular brings a spoken word intensity, adding vulnerability and weight to the track’s themes of loss, identity, and cultural memory.

According to BrooklynVegan, the collaboration highlights a more emotional side of the group, with Tempest delivering lines described as “vulnerable” and poignant. Lyrically, the song explores the idea of departure, both literal and symbolic, touching on absence, grief and the complexities of Irish identity. The title itself references the phrase “Irish goodbye,” reinforcing the sense of leaving without closure. Kneecap’s verses balance sharp commentary with introspection, while Tempest’s delivery anchors the song in raw honesty.

The accompanying short film amplifies these themes through stark and cinematic visuals. Scenes unfold with a somber tone, matching the track’s emotional depth and giving the narrative a layered, almost poetic quality. Together, the music and visuals create a powerful statement that feels both personal and political, reinforcing Kneecap’s reputation for pushing boundaries while expanding their artistic range.