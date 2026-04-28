Sleater Kinney and Liz Phair Announce Fall 2026 The Flannel and the Fury Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker April 28th, 2026 - 6:31 PM

The rock trio Sleater-Kinney teams up with singer-songwriter Liz Phair for a co-headlining tour that will kick off in early September of this year. It’s the first time the artists have ever performed together, and the tour has been titled “The Flannel and the Fury.” The shows will take them all across the United States, including Los Angeles, Denver and Chicago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Phair (@lizphairofficial)

“The Flannel and The Fury is a nod to 1990s alt-rock culture and the female-fronted bands who staked their claim to center stage in a male-dominated music industry,” Phair said, as reported by Pitchfork. “Sleater-Kinney and I both cut our teeth in the early Riot Girl scene. It’s been a dream of mine ever since to bring our music and our fans together for one night of reckless hope and musical splendor. We’ll see you there!”

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney also spoke on Phair and the tour. “For those of us who listened to Exile in Guyville on repeat in 1993, Liz Phair has always been a leader and a truth-sayer for the female experience. She’s a legend and a stone cold classic; what a thrill to share the stage with one of our biggest inspirations—we can’t wait to tear it up with her. See you soon!” the pair said.

Presale starts on Wednesday, April 29, at 10am local time, and general tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 1, at the same time.

Sleater Kinney and Liz Phair Fall 2026 The Flannel and the Fury Tour Dates

06/09/26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

08/09/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

09/09/26 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

11/09/26 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

12/09/26 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

14/09/26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

17/09/26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Outdoors

19/09/26 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

20/09/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

21/09/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway