Lady Gaga and Doechii Release New Song “Runway” for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Home News Steven Taylor April 10th, 2026 - 9:50 PM

Lady Gaga and Doechii have teamed up on a new single, “Runway,” for the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2. Set to be released on May 1st, “Runway” is the first song to be released from the upcoming comedy film’s soundtrack. The track can be found on Lady Gaga’s YouTube channel.

The sound has a bouncy and glamorous pop sound to it, kicking in immediately with Gaga’s vocals before she and Doechii go back and fourth on the track. Male background vocals can also be heard, credited to previous Gaga collaborator and fellow popstar Bruno Mars, who is also credited as a writer and producer for the song. The short track has an infectiously bubbly and exciting vibe, exuding confidence and energy. As the chorus confidently declares, “Monday through Sunday, I can turn the dancefloor into a runway.”

The single release comes shortly after the song was used in a trailer for the coming film, and it’s the first song released from the movie’s soundtrack. The track also marks the first collaboration between Gaga and Doechii. Last year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Doechii presented Gag with the Innovator Award and reflected on Gaga’s impact especially on young queer fans. Gaga also recently praised Doechii in an interview with British Rogue, stating “You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That’s Doechii to me.”