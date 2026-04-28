Gary Numan Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 8:14 PM

On social media, Gary Numan surprised his fans with the announcement of a fall 2026 North American Tour.The artist went on Instagram to say he is “pleased to announce a short North American tour in November. As we’ve been asked to play at the Darker Waves festival in California on Nov 14, we’ve added a few West Coast (ish) dates around it.” For tickets and more information, click here.

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According to Consequence.net, the trek kicks off on March 7, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after Numan’s stint aboard the RC Adventure of the Seas for The 80s Cruise. Subsequent dates include stops in cities such as Baltimore, Toronto, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver and other places. Last week, the singer announced a 45th anniversary reissue of his sophomore solo album, Telekon. A limited edition sustainable version will be available on November 14, followed by a deluxe expanded edition with four unreleased tracks on December 12 and the standard edition on 2xLP and 2xCD on January 30.

Gary Numan Track List

3/7 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

3/8 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

3/9 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

3/11 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

3/12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

3/13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

3/15 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

3/17 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

3/18 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

3/19 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

3/20 – Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

3/21 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

3/23 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

3/24 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

3/26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

3/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at The Intersection

3/28 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

3/29 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

3/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/2 – Denver, CO – ReelWorks

4/4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

4/5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

4/7 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

4/8 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

4/9 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre

4/10 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

4/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater