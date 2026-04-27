French singer-songwriter Mina Tindle has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new collaborative single titled “My Light.”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 27th, 2026 - 7:47 PM

The partnership between Parisian singer-songwriter Mina Tindle, French indie folk artist and Sufjan Stevens, known for the unheard demo “Death with dignity”, has blossomed once again. Today, the duo revealed their latest collaborative single, “My Light,” a track that serves as a luminous testament to their long-standing creative friendship.

“My Light” is a delicate, mid-tempo composition, which moves slowly emphasizing the mood, with harmonic instruments as musical backdrop. Tindle’s emotive vocals take the lead, while Stevens provides hauntingly beautiful counter-melodies and harmonies that recall the intimacy and vulnerability that is a part of the theme of this music.

Lyric-wise, “My Light” focuses on loss, memory and the lingering presence of someone who is no longer there. Their presence as the song puts it, “You are the roots and the branches” emphasizes the idea that although they have been lost their emotional presence is still influencing their daily life. They described the lost person as, “My home, I carry everywhere” which reinforces this emotional core, repeating the idea that while love may be gone, it still exists somewhere out of reach.

The accompanying video mirrors the song’s tone with Soft lighting, natural imagery and slow-moving shots create a sense of distance and reflection, echoing the themes of memory and absence present in the lyrics. Scenes of Tindle and Stevens in a shared creative space emphasize friendship Tindle has often cited as the backbone of their work together, which matches the themes of two generous friends who come to miss each other after death. It’s a musical scene you have to watch for yourself.



