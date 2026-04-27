Everlast Announces New Album Embers To Ashes For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “My Hollywood”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 27th, 2026 - 7:56 PM

Grammy-winning Irish-American rapper and singer Everlast, who released the new song, “stones”, has announced Embers to Ashes, his first album in eight years. It arrives August 28 on his own Martyr Inc Records, in partnership with Thirty Tigers and Regime Music Group.

Produced by Yelawolf, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, and featuring cover art by award-winning Tristan Eaton, the record moves through Americana and bluesy roots-rock, telling stories of glory reached and lost, lives redirected by sudden turns and wisdom gathered the hard way. This comes after the sudden twists and turns that have transpired in Everlast’s life, including the loss of his house, the global pandemic we all faced and his divorce over the last decade. According to RTT News, Everlast said the album is “a collection of songs that revolve around my last decade, not necessarily autobiographical but inspired by the chaos, losses and a few wins.” Alongside the announcement, Everlast released the second single and video, “My Hollywood,” a reflection on the contradictions of success in the entertainment world, which carries a more lighter-toned message.

The video choice is notable. Rather than presenting a flashy or fully dramatized narrative, the visual centers on mood and atmosphere, while “My Hollywood” provides more of a mix. The rhythm of the music is calming, set against a video with a dramatized, skilled dancer, creating an unusual combination. It features Hollywood in a more past and archaic form, shown through the environment, the old car and Everlast’s old-fashioned outfit, which contrasts with the young, energetic dancer associated with a more modern style.

Everlast will perform at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on September 25, with more tour dates to follow.









