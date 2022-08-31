Quicksand Shares Mesmerizing New Single “Giving The Past Away”

Home News Roy Lott August 31st, 2022 - 10:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

New York City post-hardcore band Quicksand has released their mesmerizing new single, “Giving The Past Away.” The track is driven by a thunderous bassline and a growling guitar riff for that classic rock n’ roll sound.

The song was initially recorded for their 2021 album ‘Distant Populations, but decided to let it have its own release. The band commented on the song being their best one yet.

“The working title for this song was “Greatest Quicksand Song Ever” so you can imagine it was a very tough call leaving this song off Distant Populations,” the band comments. “The only reason we could agree on to leave it off was that we wanted to have some really strong material in reserve for later in the year. Ultimately the title came from the most prominent line in the song which is an embrace of the present which is very in line with our thinking with Distant Populations, we’re super proud of this one and are very psyched to share it with the world.”

The song comes shortly before their tour with Clutch and Helmet, which kicks off September 13 in Toronto and concludes with an October 16 show in Chicago. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat