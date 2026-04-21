Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Intimate New Single “Dim Stars/For Residue (Extended)”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 21st, 2026 - 10:45 PM

Oneohtrix Point Never has released a new single titled Dim Stars/For Residue (Extended), marking his latest return following Tranquilizer and the Marty Supreme score released late last year. The new track arrives during his ongoing international tour, which reimagines Tranquilizer as a live experience and revisits earlier material alongside visual work by Freeka Tet. The tour has recently followed sold out shows across Asia.

Dim Stars/For Residue (Extended) continues the world of Tranquilizer, focusing on fragile textures, blurred melodic fragments and a sense of suspended motion. Dim Stars leans into a more intimate and unstable mood, while For Residue (Extended) expands one of the album ideas into a longer meditative stretch, originally appearing as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of Tranquilizer. Together they extend the emotional and sonic palette of the project.

The release follows strong critical attention for Tranquilizer, which was described as one of his most immediate and emotionally resonant works. It also comes after the Marty Supreme score for A24 and filmmaker Josh Safdie, which combined orchestral ideas with synthesizer driven sound worlds and received widespread recognition. These projects highlight a period of rapid creative output for the artist.

Lopatin is currently continuing his extended live tour across Europe and North America, collaborating again with Freeka Tet on stage visuals that reinterpret his catalogue in real time. The new single adds another layer to that evolving live and studio dialogue, showing his ongoing focus on transformation and texture in electronic music today.