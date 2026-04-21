Devin Townsend Shares New Music Video “Home At Night”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 21st, 2026 - 3:02 PM

Singer-songwriter Devin Townsend released a new single called “Home At Night” with an accompanying music video this Tuesday. It’s the second song he’s shared so far that’s on his forthcoming album The Moth, due for release on May 29th. The new album’s lead single “Enter the City” dropped in early March.

North Netherlands National Choir and Orchestra joined Townsend to make a boundless track with intense instrumentation and daring vocals. The video features Townsend on a stage theatrically performing the song with changing angles and lighting design. The song came from “the difficulty of being away from home with young kids and a family,” Townsend said, as reported in theprp.com. “The video reflects my relationship with the more ‘drama student’ side of my personality, with a healthy dose of the ‘trolololo guy’ aesthetic.”

He went on to say, “Within the arc of ‘The Moth‘, the song is sung from the point of view of the antagonist on the verge of leaving for battle. The broader story will unfold in time (if people are interested), but at its core, ‘The Moth’ is a dystopian reflection on transformation—going through the fire to meet ourselves, maintaining equilibrium in difficult moments, and not letting our light fade as the old falls away and the new takes its place.”

​So far, all the songs on the upcoming album have an original version featured on The Moth, as well as a separate version called “The Afterlife.” These versions reportedly focus just on the North Netherlands National Choir and Orchestra without vocals from Townsend.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat