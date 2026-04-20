Jack Johnson Shares Acoustic 4-Track Recording Of “Rodeo Clowns”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Jack Johnson has released a second recording from his forthcoming double album, SURFILMUSIC Soundtrack and 4-Tracks, arriving May 15 through Brushfire Records. Available now, “Rodeo Clowns” is streaming on all platforms. Presenting an early acoustic 4-track recording of the beloved song, which first reached audiences through Johnson’s collaboration with G. Love and appeared on the album Philadelphonic (1999).

“Rodeo Clowns” follows the release of “Drink The Water” with Hermanos Gutiérrez, recorded as part of the score for the new documentary, SURFILMUSIC, which chronicles Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician, capturing moments in and out of the water that later surfaced in his songwriting. The film blends rare footage from Johnson’s formative surf films, Johnson‘s personal and family archives with present-day reflections, weaving together how lived experience, friendship, and exploration shaped the sound and stories behind his music.

The film premiered in March at SXSW to a global audience, with a theatrical run set to begin in early June. Johnson will also bring SURFILMUSIC home with two special sold out screenings in Hawai‘i on May 14 and May 15 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. The events will celebrate the film’s deep connection where Johnson grew up surfing, filmmaking, and writing many of the songs that shaped his career. Additional details surrounding screenings and events will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin