Coachella has announced its 2027 festival dates for April 9–11 and April 16–18, 2027, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. General admission passes for the 2027 event start at $ 599 for Weekend One and $549 for Weekend Two. Advance sale tickets for the 2027 festival start on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 11 am PT, with $49 down payment plan available.

So who will be the headliner of Coachella 2027, while still too early to tell it is is shaping up to be historic. Miley Cyrus became the center of speculation as festival organizers extended a staggering $8.5 million offer for her to headline the desert’s biggest event. The offer represents one of the highest payouts in festival history, but, the pop star’s recent career resurgence makes her an attractive headliner candidate justifying the investment.

However, K-pop powerhouse BTS is leading betting odds at 50%probability, Billie Eilish sits in second place with 36% odds. Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, and Rosalia round out the favored field. Festival organizers face a delicate negotiation with multiple A-list acts vying for the headline slot.

Who will claim the desert’s most coveted stage? Two separate headliners could take the stage across the weekends, or one superstar could perform both nights. The selection process typically concludes by late 2026. Festival organizers will weigh betting markets, fan petitions, and financial negotiations carefully. Choosing the right headliner shapes the entire festival narrative.

Coachella returns to Indio, California on April 9–11 & 16–18, 2027. pic.twitter.com/RYaCwIa8tL

— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 20, 2026