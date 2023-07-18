Beth Orton Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Artist Beth Orton has announced a run of US tour dates in support of her first album in six years called Weather Alive. Everything kicks off in Connecticut before the tour stops in New York, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information visit bethortonofficial.com.

Orton produced Weather Alive from her home studio in London, laying the foundations of the songs on an upright piano installed in a shed in her garden.

Across eight tracks, the album hosts an incredible group of collaborators, including jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and Mercury Prize nominated bassist Tom Herbert of The Invisible.

The musicians locked naturally into Orton’s sensibilities by expanding the new sonic world the artist created with vulnerability and adding emotional color to the music.

Beth Orton Tour Dates