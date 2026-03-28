Miley Cyrus Shares New Retrospective Single in Celebration of 20 Years of Hannah Montana “Younger You”

Home News Akeem Ivory March 28th, 2026 - 12:20 AM

Exactly 20 years after Hannah Montana first premiered on Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus is back in blonde with a highly-anticipated hour-long streaming event. Today, the singer shared a brand-new Hannah Montana song, “Younger You,”(which you can hear below) alongside a music video featuring clips from the special interspersed with scenes from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Hannah Montana starred a then-unknown Cyrus as Miley Stewart, leading a double life as the dazzling blonde pop star Hannah Montana. The series, which ended in 2011, spawned five soundtrack albums during its run, three of which topped the Billboard 200. Cyrus released her most recent solo album, Something Beautiful, in 2025.

“Younger me has loved celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with you,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “This song is yours as a thank you for the life we’ve grown through together. I love you always.”

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, dropping on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 24, features an in-depth interview with Cyrus hosted by Call Her Daddy‘s Alex Cooper, a behind-the-scenes look at the pop star’s archival wardrobe, guest appearances, a musical performance by the three-time Grammy winner, amongst other surprises.