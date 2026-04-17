Demi Lovato Announces Deluxe Album It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be) For April 2026 Release Featuring 8 New Tracks, Shares New Single “Low Rise Jeans”

Home News Steven Taylor April 17th, 2026 - 6:05 PM

Today saw a new release from iconic pop star Demi Lovato, with a single titled “Low Rise Jeans.” This new single comes as the first tasting of a bigger project from Lovato, a deluxe re-release of her ninth studio album It’s Not That Deep set for later this month. “Low Rise Jeans” is the first of eight new tracks for the deluxe edition, which is titled It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be). The new track can be found on multiple platforms, such as YouTube.

The song features a bubbly and energetic beat, with percussion that almost sounds like waterdrops at certain points. Lovato quickly comes on the track with vocals and doesn’t let up across the whole song, keeping a consistent flow and vibe. It’s a catchy, poppy vibe that builds off the sound of the original album; the new single described as being “bold, flirtations, after-hours pop.” The whole of the deluxe release is set to carry along this vibe, carrying on the late-night energy of the original release while expanding it with further tracks.

It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be) is set to release next Friday, April 24th. The announcement comes in the midst of Lovato’s tour in support of the original album’s release. The tour is set to pick back up tomorrow, April 18th with a performance in Philadelphia, and continue all the way until May 25th.