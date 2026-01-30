Mick Mars’ Attorney Issues Statement On Motley Crue Arbitration Ruling: “The Decision Is Awful, This Band Has Never Been Fair To Mick”

Home News Steven Taylor January 30th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars recently lost a lawsuit against the group for allegedly being forced out of the band. A recent arbitration ruling declared that Mars’ removal from the band after stepping away from touring due to health problems was entirely legal. An attorney representing Mars has since shared a statement about the ruling, sharply criticizing the outcome and the band, as MetalInjection reports.

“The decision is awful,” said Ed McPherson, lawyer for Mars. “It’s not fair. This band has never been fair to Mick. When Mick said ‘I can’t tour anymore because of a hideous disease, but I can still write, perform one-offs or residencies and record,’ they said, ‘Sorry, Mick. It’s been 43 years, but you’re out. Goodbye, and we don’t want to pay you anymore.’ This arbitrator said it’s fine.” While McPherson stated the ruling is being reviewed for a potential challenge to the outcome, he also suggested that Mars may instead be ready to move on.

Motley Crue declared the ruling a “decisive victory,” with the arbitration rejecting every claim from Mars and ordering the former guitarist to pay damages to the group. “The arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets,” said Sasha Frid, the attorney representing the band. Mars announced his retirement from touring in October 2022, citing health problems due to ankylosing spondylitis. While initially set to still remain with the band, Mars later filed suit against the band alleging they had attempted to strip his ownership of the band. Ultimately, it was ruled that Mars lost his rights to touring revenue when he had retired from live performances, which was a provision added to the band’s agreement in 2008, reportedly demanded by Mars himself.