Frantic City Music Festival Announces Addition Of The Bouncing Souls To 2022 Lineup

September 8th, 2022

The inaugural Frantic City Music Festival has announced the addition of New Brunswick based punk rockers The Bouncing Souls. The band joins headliners Car Seat Headrest, Ya Lo Tengo, Snail Mail and Murder City Devils. Other performers include Shannon And The Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket From The Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr and Control Top.

The main event will be taking place on Saturday, September 24 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will be hosted by Fred Arminsen. After show events will be taking place at The Showboat Atlantic City with various amenities including an arcade, go-kart track, mini-golf and bowling. Discounted rates have been negotiated for festivalgoers with fees starting at $139 plus fees for Friday and $189 plus fees for Saturday. There are also free event options including Live Piano Karaoke and Dance Off.

Festival organizers have also announced the set times for each of the stages. Stage One’s performances will begin at noon with a set from Control Top. They will be followed by Stage Two’s set from Titus Andronicus at 12:35. The performances on each of the two stages will continue to be intertwined with Protomartyr following next at 1:15. The rest of the sets are as follows: Samiam at 1:55, Superchunck at 2:35, Murder City Devils at 3:25, Shannon and The Clams at 4:15, Bouncing Souls at 5:05, Rocket From The Crypt at 6:05, Snail Mail at 7:05, Yo La Tengo at 8:05 and Car Seat Headrest at 9:10. Throughout the festival, regional vendors will be on the grounds as well as a merch concierge and axe throwing opportunity.