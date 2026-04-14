Spirit Adrift Surprise Release New & Last Album Infinite Illumination

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 14th, 2026 - 3:13 PM

Spirit Adrift have surprise-released their sixth and final album, Infinite Illumination, out now via 20 Buck Spin. The record dropped on April 10th with no prior announcement, and with it, founding member and multi-instrumentalist Nate Garrett has confirmed the band is coming to an end.

Infinite Illumination is a return to the heavier, doomier end of Spirit Adrift’s sound, darker in tone than their last two records and leaning hard into the crushing traditional doom riffs and thunderous mid-tempo marches that defined the band’s earlier work. Garrett produced the album alongside Jeff Henson, who recorded it in autumn 2025, with mixing and mastering handled by Zeuss across the final week of that year. The eight-track, 46-minute record carries a palpable sense of urgency. Songs feel, in Garrett’s own words, like they had to be driven out during a time of great upheaval. Guest guitar solos come from James Murphy (Death, Testament) on “I Am Sustained,” Steve Jansson on “White Death,” and Arthur Rizk on “Where Once There Was An Ocean.” The album’s outer artwork was created by Arik Roper.

The band last performed live on March 20th in San Antonio, Texas, opening for Crowbar, Eyehategod, and Black Magnet. Gatefold LP and CD editions of Infinite Illumination are due May 15th and available for pre-order via 20 Buck Spin. Stream the album below.

Infinite Illumination tracklist:

Infinite Illumination Window Within You Will Never Hold The Key Born In A Bad Way Buried In The Shadow Of The Cross White Death I Am Sustained Where Once There Was An Ocean

Previously on mxdwn: