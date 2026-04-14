Purity Ring Shares Gleaming New Single “Lemonlime”

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 14th, 2026 - 3:10 PM

Purity Ring have shared a new single, “lemonlime,” lifted from the sessions behind their 2025 self-titled album. The track arrives alongside the announcement of a new global run of tour dates spanning North America, Australia, the UK, and Europe.

Described by the duo as a “glitch-haze” number, “lemonlime” moves on dappled percussion and synth flourishes driven by twinkling arpeggios. Vocalist Megan James and producer Corin Roddick have noted it was the first song written for the self-titled record, though it didn’t make the final tracklist at the time — making it both the earliest seed of that album and the last release of that era. The band describe it as a song of survival: “a sad dream, if you wake up.” Lyrically, it speaks to the experience of caring for someone with chronic illness, imaging a place of rest for everyone. Its lines — “I’m a mirror mirror of you / Without body we’re the same / Now I’m tired, but I’ll hold on to you / As if nothing, nothing’s changed” — sit at the center of the album’s broader search for goodness in the face of hardship. The track is propelled by a Korg M1 synth and wrapped in the kind of ethereal atmosphere Purity Ring have made their signature across more than a decade of releases.

The single arrives one week before the duo kicks off their “Place Of My Own” tour, an extension of their fall 2025 North American run hitting cities they didn’t reach on that leg, plus new additions. The run includes stops in Australia for the first time in a decade — Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney — alongside a Dark Mofo festival appearance in Tasmania, before wrapping with dates in London and Prague.

Previously on mxdwn: