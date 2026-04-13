Kate Nash Shares New Video For Cover Of Sinead O’Connor’s “Famine”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 5:40 PM

According to NME.com, Kate Nash has shared her take on Sinéad O’Connor’s “Famine’”. Having debuted the cover at a recent Roundhouse show in London, Nash has today shared the track as a single, featuring a new original verse and her first-ever turn on the tin whistle. The ditty comes accompanied by a video co-directed by Nash and shot by Jude Harrison. The video sees Nash once again collaborate with artist and activist Tia O’Donnell, who embroidered the phrase “The English Don’t Know Their History” onto a duvet.

Singer-songwriter Nash holds dual nationality and has spent time exploring her Irish heritage. After O’Connor’s death in 2023, she began to revisit her music and became fixated on ‘Famine’, in which O’Connor charts the horror of the Great Hunger with a bruising fusion of hip-hop and spoken word. “I was inspired by the phrase: ‘The English can’t remember history, while the Irish can’t forget it,’” Nash said of the track. “I hold dual nationality and was never educated about An Gorta Mór, either at school or within my family. I believe this absence of education creates a gap in understanding and connection between English and Irish people.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna