Grimes and Cobrah Debut New Song “Sign from God” Live at Coachella

Home News Akeem Ivory April 13th, 2026 - 12:00 AM

Swedish electro-pop artist COBRAH brought out Grimes as a special guest during her set at the Coachella debut their collaboration, “Sign from God“. Teased previously in late 2025, this high-energy track, featuring electronic and industrial vibes, was showcased at live shows and sparked significant fan interest, with reports indicating a potential future release. “Sign From God ” appeared in the middle of COBRAH’s 2026 Coachella performance, surrounded by other tracks like “Torn” and “BRAND NEW BITCH“.

This 2026 performance is distinct from Grimes’ own 2024 Coachella set, which was famously plagued by technical issues. However, it was still met with some challenges such as COBRAH suffers wardrobe malfunction addressed the wardrobe fail head-on before continuing, according to posts circulating on Reddit. She would then swapped into a black bra as part of a wardrobe change and continuing the performance along special guest Grimes without missing a beat.

https://x.com/grimesfeed/status/2043495102262149475?s=20