The Alarm Shares New Video “Live Today” Featuring The Late Mike Peters

Home News Juliet Paiz April 9th, 2026 - 4:09 PM

The Alarm have released “Live Today,” the final music video featuring frontman Mike Peters, who passed away on April 29, 2025, after a 31-year battle with cancer. The video premiered via Consequence on April 8, 2026, and comes ahead of the band’s upcoming album, TRANSFORMATION, set for release on May 29, 2026, through Twenty First Century Recordings/Virgin Music Group.

Filmed just days before Peters underwent CAR-T treatment for Richter’s Syndrome, the video captures him performing with energy, optimism,and his signature commanding presence, despite his failing health. Scenes feature Peters on a North England beach, singing and playing with fervor as sunlight illuminates the landscape, creating a poignant and hopeful atmosphere. The visuals emphasize both his dedication and the joyous spirit he brought to the performance, even in the face of mortality.

“Live Today” is a rallying cry, opening with the powerful lyric “New Life” and blending anthemic guitar progressions with Peters’ vocals, reminiscent of The Alarm’s classic 1980s sound. The song and video reflect Peters’ optimism and courage, embodying themes of hope, resilience and living fully in the present.

The release forms part of TRANSFORMATION, an album recorded in late 2024 and early 2025, which Peters completed shortly before beginning his CAR-T therapy. The album features twelve tracks, including the first single “Chimera,” and represents a celebration of life, strength and enduring legacy. Jules Peters, his wife and bandmate, describes the single as Peters’ final battle cry, encouraging fans to embrace life and joy.