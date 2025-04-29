Mike Peters of The Alarm Dead at 66

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 29th, 2025 - 5:24 PM

Mike Peters, frontman of the popular rock band The Alarm, dies at the age of 66 due to 30 30-year battle with blood cancer. He passed at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester while undergoing treatment. Peters was born on February 25, 1959, in Prestatyn, Wales.

He co-founded The Alarm in 1981, and the band gained popularity in the 80s with well-known songs such as “Strength” and “68 Guns.” They’ve toured with icons such as Bruce Springsteen, U2, and Bob Dylan, stated from The Gregory Commons. The band eventually broke up in 1991 during a performance where Peters fled the stage at the Brixton Academy. The band has only reunited once since the split.

Peters was initially diagnosed in 1995 with lymphoma, and then later with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He later co-founded Love Hope Strength alongside his wife, Jules Peters. The charity is a “music-driven” awareness campaign directed at stem cell donation. Along with the creation of the organization came the “Get On The List” campaign that hosted rock concerts, with 250,000 people contributing to stem cell donations.

Despite Peter’s health battles, he remained active in the music scene and a prominent figure in the advocacy for cancer. He was later appointed in 2019 for his services in charity and music. He left behind a legacy not only in rock music but in hope, strength, and resilience. His work has inspired fans and patients, proving the power of music and its everlasting change.





