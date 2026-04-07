Iceage Announce New Album For Love of Grace & the Hereafter For May 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Ember”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 6:46 PM

Today, Iceage has announced their sixth studio album, For Love of Grace & the Hereafter, will be out on May 29, through Mexican Summer. The album is a showcase of the band’s fundamental curiosity and trust in their instincts. There is no affectation or prescription to this record—no palette of curated influence or sought sound. It is the sum total of inspirations, shared openly in the name of playing and playing’s pleasures.

The band has also shared the song, “Ember”, which formally introduces For Love of Grace & the Hereafter. The track begins as a louche warmup, a sliding run-through of chords without particular direction follows while a glockenspiel picks out a lead line. Suddenly we’re off, barrelling down the street. The song is an extended hand with a raised eyebrow, inviting its subject to race through the city in love, catching breath in an alley and then going again.

For Love of Grace & the Hereafter Track List

1. Ember

2. Match Head Girl

3. The Weak

4. No Fear

5. Salve for Every Sore

6. mother-of-pearl

7. Tender Blades

8. 1835

9. Star

10. Lifetime

11. Holy Water

12. True Blue