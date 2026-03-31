Joan As Police Woman Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Real Life Evolution For June 2026 Release, Share Reworked Versions Of “Flushed Chest” & “The Ride”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 2:36 PM

Renowned NYC artist Joan As Police Woman has announced her new album, Real Life Evolution, which will be out on June 12, through UK independent Reveal Records. Exactly 20 years since releasing her much-loved debut album Real Life, the artist has re-recorded and imagined the album in full with guests including Iggy Pop and Krystle Warren. This record was developed through countless nights on stage. These new arrangements are brought to life by the musical brilliance of the players who helped define their sound. In order of appearance, it features contributions by Will Graefe, Jeremy Gustin, Tony Scherr, Parker Kindred, Danny Blume, Krystle Warren, Oren Bloedow, Bartlett and Pop.

Now, Joan As Police Woman has released the Real Life Evolution versions of two of the tracks from this album: “Flushed Chest”, which was recorded at Hayyam Studios in Istanbul by Ceylan Akcar and Sinan Sakizli and “The Ride” was recorded at The Owl Music Parlor in Brooklyn by Adam Sachs. Musically, both song are wonderful by how rich the instrumentation and beautiful the vocal performance sound in the background. The artist has grown in her music and it clearly shows on both tunes.

“Music has saved my life. I am a devotee. It’s not something I can even choose or not choose, it’s just what it is. The album Real Life holds the key to my whole life. At the time I felt compelled to get it all into one record because I couldn’t imagine a world where I’d make another,” says Joan Wasser.