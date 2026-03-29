Winterfylleth Unveil Thrilling New Single “The Unyielding Season”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 29th, 2026 - 7:16 AM

Winterfylleth has released a new single titled “The Unyielding Season.” They have also released a new music video to go along with the song. In the new video the rock song is playing over a continuous shot of highlands fit for the Vikings somewhere. This is a powerful new song and perfect for getting pumped up for something.

This song is also the title of the new record they are releasing, thier ninth studio album. The album is out now from Napalm records. The song is described as ” a reflection of the current state of the world wrapped in raging.” The album is also described as “a social commentary wrapped in meticulously crafted poetry and prose.

Winterfylleth has had a big 2026 and a lot of new things have come their way including a new label, a new member and their new album. Winterfylleth is also playing shows around the UK and a couple of festivals including the Mythic Festival.