Winterfylleth Unleash Powerful New Single & Video “Echoes In The After”

Khalliah Gardner March 1st, 2026 - 5:31 PM

In Echoes In The After, Winterfylleth delivers their well-known atmospheric black metal style, creating a powerful listening experience. This impressive single is a preview of their upcoming album, The Unyielding Season, set to release on March 27, 2026. Featuring intense sounds and meaningful themes, “Echoes In The After” expresses the sadness over nature’s destruction caused by cultural damage. It draws inspiration from the cutting down of the Sycamore Gap tree in North East UK—a symbol of cultural importance—and turns Sir Philip Sidney’s old poetry into modern music with deep emotion.

The song starts with a ghostly tune, slowly growing into powerful guitar riffs and loud drums that show Winterfylleth’s unique style. The music reflects deep emotions of pain and resistance, as if each note protests against destroying important sites and ignoring valuable historical symbols. Alongside the powerful music, there’s a visually striking video that captures the song’s deep meaning. The video shows nature reacting to being harmed with ghostly imagery—the land’s scars are vividly clear. Cold foggy landscapes in muted colors set the scene, featuring a fallen tree as both main focus and lost protector. These visuals highlight how humans are disconnected from the nature that supports them, encouraging viewers to think and become aware of this issue.

“Echoes In The After” gives us a preview of the album’s main theme. The Unyielding Season reflects Winterfylleth’s response to social and environmental issues, filled with themes of rebellion and strength. Heroes Of A Hundred Fields encourages group resistance, while “Echoes In The After” is more personal, expressing individual sorrow over losing something precious that can’t be replaced.