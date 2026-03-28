Royal & The Serpent Releases Heartfelt New Song “Steering (So Fast)”

Home News Akeem Ivory March 28th, 2026 - 7:51 PM

Royal & The Serpent performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Following the double singles “Favorite Person” and “Fiona,” Royal & The Serpent has revealed her new single, “Steering (So Fast).” All tracks are set to appear on their anxiously awaited debut album, Emptiness is Godly, due out on May 8, via Atlantic Records.

Royal & the Serpent says of the new single, “‘Steering (So Fast)’ was written between the hours of 1 AM and 4 AM on my living room floor. My boyfriend was fast asleep next to me. He’d been playing the chords before he drifted off. I snagged the guitar and didn’t put my pen down until I was proud. I got to finish it with one of my best friends and longest collaborators (Overwhelmed, Weddings & Funerals, Salvador Dali) – Marky Style. This song feels like home. She’s surprising and confronting and fearfully bold. She’s what wanting and yearning and chasing and failing feels like. I love her.”

“The main reason I make music is that it’s the best therapy I could ever ask for: the process of taking everything in my brain and putting it on paper and then singing it out loud for people is so helpful and healing for me.”

She concludes, “The idea that my own expression can affect people in positive ways is such a blessing and a gift; I don’t ever take it lightly. I just want to keep telling my truth and reach as many people as I possibly can, and see where this little journey takes us.”

Royal & the Serpent remains one of alternative music’s most inimitable and irresistible outliers. She has impressively eclipsed 900 million global streams, nearing the 1 billion mark. Moreover, she has shared the stage with everyone from Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne to Demi Lovato and Bring Me The Horizon.

Check out the new song below and pre-order your album here.