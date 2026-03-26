RIP: Dash Crofts of Seals And Crofts Dead at 85

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 26th, 2026 - 1:40 PM

Dash Crofts, one half of the influential soft rock duo Seals and Crofts, has died at the age of 85. The singer and multi-instrumentalist helped define the mellow sound of 1970s pop music alongside longtime collaborator Jim Seals. His passing marks the end of an era for a duo whose music became synonymous with the soft rock movement.

According to Pitchfork, Crofts died yesterday on March 25th due to complications from heart surgery. The news was confirmed by a family member. He was best known for his role in Seals and Crofts, the duo he formed in the late 1960s with Jim Seals after the two had previously played together in various bands. Their partnership would go on to produce some of the decade’s most enduring hits.

Seals and Crofts rose to prominence in the early 1970s after signing with Warner Bros., achieving widespread success with their 1972 breakthrough album Summer Breeze. The title track became a defining hit of the era, followed by other popular songs like “Diamond Girl” and “I’ll Play for You.” Known for their warm harmonies and blend of pop, folk and rock influences, the pair carved out a unique space within the evolving music landscape.

Beyond their commercial success, Crofts and Seals were also known for incorporating spiritual themes into their work, often reflecting their commitment to the Baháʼí Faith. The two remained active through the 1970s before disbanding in 1981, though they reunited briefly in the 1990s and again in 2004 for their final album, Traces.

Crofts also pursued solo work, releasing the album Today in 1998. His death follows that of Jim Seals in 2022, closing the chapter on one of soft rock’s most recognizable partnerships.