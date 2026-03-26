Placebo Announce New 30th Anniversary Album Placebo Re:Created For June 2026 Release

Home News Akeem Ivory March 26th, 2026 - 9:26 PM

First introduced to the world in 1996, legendary alternative rock band Placebo is celebrating 30 years of the release of their groundbreaking debut album and now comes a powerful new reworking of the record that first album. Placebo’s debut delivered something altogether more provocative and confrontational. Among the tracks are the era-defining singles “Nancy Boy” and “36 Degrees”, songs that helped establish Placebo’s reputation for fearless lyricism and genre-defying sound.

Placebo RE:CREATED sees the band return to this pivotal album with a fresh perspective. The new record features reworked and embellished versions of all ten tracks from the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record plus two bonus tracks from the original release, capturing the way these songs have evolved across decades of performance while retaining the raw spirit that defined them.

“It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now. It’s a way of honouring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become.” Placebo explained

“When we made the first album, we didn’t yet have the experience or the studio knowledge to fully translate what was in our heads. Over the years, the songs took on a life of their own on stage; they grew, they developed, they kind of completed themselves.”

Placebo RE:CREATED not only celebrates the legacy of the original album, but also highlights its enduring cultural significance, reaffirming how forward-thinking the record was upon its release and will be released on June 19th, 2026 available to pre-order from 18th March across a range of physical formats, including 1CD, 2CD, Cassette, a Box Set, and five vinyl variants including a Picture Disc.

PLACEBO RE:CREATED TRACKLISTING

Come Home Teenage Angst Bionic 36 Degrees Hang On To Your IQ Nancy Boy I Know Bruise Pristine Lady of the Flowers Swallow Drowning By Numbers H.K. Farewell