Placebo Reveals They’re “Definitely Doing Something Quite Significant” For Their Debut’s 30th Anniversary

Home News Ajala Fields November 28th, 2025 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Placebo has hinted at something significant happening for their debut studio album’s 30th anniversary. Frontman Brian Molko gave the hint during an interview with VRT Radio 1 in Antwerp, Belgium, according to NME.

Molko was asked if he could see Placebo embarking on a retrospective run of live dates to mark three decades of their 1996 self-titled debut.

“Well, we have a 30th anniversary coming up very soon, next year,” Molko responded. “Yeah. It’s the 30th anniversary of our first record. And yes, we will definitely be doing something quite significant to celebrate the 30 years.” He then added, “That’s a bit of a scoop for you.”

For a good portion of the interview with VRT Radio 1, Molko recalled Placebo’s “chaotic” beginnings and their time touring with dEUS in the ’90s. “I think we were as chaotic as each other, as bands,” he said. “We were kind of kindred spirits. It was very cool. I really liked also the ambition that they had.”

He then talked about the influence dEUS had on him, “I was obsessed with [dEUS’ debut album] ‘Worst Case Scenario’. To me, it was so much more imaginative and daring and psychedelic and surrealist than any of the other popular guitar records of the time.”

“I loved the idea that they had a violin, y’know? Then it was really pushed to the front. And if you come and see my band now – for the past 20 years, we’ve had a violin player. So, it’s definitely an influence.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson