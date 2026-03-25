Supreme Court Rules Internet Service Providers Are Not Liable For Copyright Infringement

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 25th, 2026 - 1:49 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a major ruling that could reshape how online piracy is handled in the digital age. In a unanimous decision, the Court determined that internet service providers cannot be held responsible for copyright infringement committed by their users. The case marks a significant moment in the ongoing battle between the music industry and broadband companies.

At the center of the case was a lawsuit brought by more than 50 record labels, led in part by Sony Music Entertainment, which accused Cox of failing to take action against users who were allegedly pirating music. According to CNN, the labels argued that Cox should be held liable for not terminating repeat infringers, while the provider maintained it should not be forced to police user behavior.

The dispute dates back to a 2019 jury verdict that ordered Cox to pay roughly $1 billion in damages to Sony and other labels for alleged infringement involving more than 10,000 copyrighted songs. That massive award became a central issue as the case moved through appeals and ultimately reached the Supreme Court.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the Court, made clear that simply providing internet access does not make a company responsible for how users behave. The justices ruled that ISPs are only liable if they intentionally encourage or facilitate infringement, not merely because they fail to disconnect customers accused of it.

Sony and the other labels had argued that Cox ignored thousands or even millions of infringement notices tied to its users and continued providing service regardless. However, the Court rejected that position, concluding that failing to act on those notices alone does not meet the legal threshold for liability.

The ruling overturns lower court findings that had previously held Cox responsible for contributory infringement and clears the company of liability in the case. It also delivers a significant setback for Sony and the broader music industry, which has increasingly pushed to hold internet providers accountable for alleged piracy.