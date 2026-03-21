Dead Can Dance Share New Single “Our Day Will Come” Marking First New Music In 5 Years

Home News Nick Aagesen March 21st, 2026 - 6:12 PM

Dead Can Dance have released a new single “Our Day Will Come,” the first new music from the group in five years according to Brooklyn Vegan. The new single is “dedicated to the shared national aspirations of the Irish and Palestinian peoples,” says the Dead Can Dance. The new song has the feel of an old Irish folksong mixed with the Goth style of the Dead Can Dance.

Dead Can Dance went on to say the new single is a direct reference to the translation of an Irish Republican Slogan. Fans will hope that the new music is a sign of things to come for the group. The Dead Can Dance had to cancel their 2023 tour due to some health concerns.