Dead Can Dance Cancel Upcoming European & North American Tours Citing “Heath Reasons”

September 6th, 2022

According to Brooklyn Vegan, British-Australian music duo Dead Can Dance have announced the cancelation of their forthcoming European and North American tour due to “health reasons.” The 2023 North American leg was set to be their first tour on the continent in nearly a decade.

In a press release, the band issued a statement of apology, offering, “With sadness and regret we have to cancel the upcoming live concerts in Europe and North America due to health reasons. Thank you to our loyal fans for your support. Please contact point of purchase for refunds.” No further details have been revealed as of publishing time.

An important message regarding the planned upcoming tour dates. pic.twitter.com/iuZcxGWtrk — Dead Can Dance (@DCDmusic) September 6, 2022

According to Consequence, the pair’s last North American performance was their appearance at the 2013 Coachella music festival. The tour was set to feature seventeen different shows across the U.S. and Canada including major cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, New York City and more. In the fall, the duo’s Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry were scheduled to tour Europe hitting different countries across the continent including France, Germany, Poland and more.

The tour was in support of Dead Can Dance’s nine studio albums including their most recent offering Dionysus which was released in November of 2018. Gerrard and Jules Maxwell teamed up to release their album Burn back in May 2021. More recently, in July, she joined forces with Marcello De Francisci to share their collaborative new song “When The Light Of Morning Comes.”