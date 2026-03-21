Blue Medusa Featuring Alissa White Gluz Unveil New Single & Video “Checkmate”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 21st, 2026 - 2:58 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Alissa White-Gluz’s new band Blue Medusa has released a new metal song titled “Checkmate,” according to BLABBERMOUTH. Gluz formally of the bands Arch Enemy and The Agonist, has teamed up with Alyssa Day, Alicia Vigil and Delaney Jaster to form Blue Medusa. The new single is an emotional anthem for Gluz and her new band. They also released a music video of them playing the song fittingly on a chessboard.

Gluz spoke about the new song in an interview recently saying that “Checkmate is extremely cathartic for me.” She went on to say that this song was a situation where she was just in a “flow state” and the lyrics were just writing themselves. She felt early on in the songwriting process that this one in particular was going to be very powerful. She also spoke on the new band saying, “I’m so happy to see so much support for Blue Medusa already.”

Gluz also co-directed the music video for the new single. Blue Medusa will debut the new song live this year around the U.S. at some musical festivals including Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Gluz also spoke on leaving Arch Enemy after 11 years with the band, saying that it was a really hard decision for her after forming an identity being with them for so long. She went on to say that she was overwhelmed positively by the responses from her peers and fans and was glad for their support.