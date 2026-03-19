Jorja Smith Shares New Single “Price Of It All” From Prime Video’s New Series Bait

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 5:20 PM

Today, Jorja Smith has released “Price Of It All”, which is taken from the forthcoming soundtrack to Bait, the highly anticipated Prime Video comedy series created by and starring Academy Award and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed. Arriving alongside a visualizer, the track offers the first introduction to the wider musical world of the series ahead of its premiere later this month. Bait is a new six-part genre-bending series that follows Shah Latif, who is an out-of-work British-Pakistani actor whose life begins to spiral when he lands the final audition to play the next James Bond.

What begins as a moment of opportunity quickly turns into a chaotic four-day journey as family, fame, identity and online scrutiny collide. Blending psychological thriller elements with sharp comedy and family drama, the series explores universal themes of belonging, ambition and self-perception in contemporary London. Music plays a central role in shaping the atmosphere of Bait and the soundtrack draws together a wide range of influences, from cinematic orchestration and psychedelic Pakistani film music of the 1970s to contemporary UK and South Asian artists, reflecting the show’s hybrid cultural identity.

Bridging genres and generations, the music mirrors the series’ bold blend and exploration of different genres, crossing cultural boundaries to tell a global story. The release also arrives during a milestone year for Smith, marking 10 years since her debut single “Blue Lights” first introduced her voice to the world in 2016. Throughout 2026 she will celebrate the anniversary with a series of special releases reflecting on the foundations of her career, alongside a return to the global stage.