Home News Aani Nagaiah March 15th, 2026 - 10:22 PM

TITLE: EMF Announces Spring 2026 East Coast North American Tour Dates

[FEATURED IMAGE: Press photo of EMF — Photo credit: Phil Hunt] [INSERT TOUR FLYER — Full Size]Category: News Tags: EMF

EMF are heading back to North America this spring for a run of East Coast dates behind their recent recordings, and they are bringing the classics with them.

The British dance rock quintet announced a ten date tour kicking off May 7 in Philadelphia and wrapping May 16 in Hamden, Connecticut, with NYC art rock band Ecce Shnak supporting throughout. Guitarist Ian Dench said in a statement: “We’re so excited to be back in North America for the fourth time in two years.” He added that the band will be playing all the hits from their 1991 debut Schubert Dip, including “Unbelievable,” “Lies,” “I Believe” and “Children,” with songs from their 2024 album The Beauty and the Chaos and 2025 EP Reach for Something Higher woven throughout the set.

“Unbelievable” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in 1991, making EMF one of the rare British acts to break through in the United States during that era. Dench said of those days: “We have so many great memories of being in the U.S. in the ’90s when ‘Unbelievable’ was shooting up the Billboard Hot 100. Those were crazy times and you all in the U.S. will always hold a special place in our hearts because you took us into yours.”

Formed in 1989 in Cinderford in England’s Forest of Dean, EMF followed Schubert Dip with Stigma in 1992 and Cha Cha Cha in 1995 before going on hiatus. They returned to recording and touring in 2022 with Go Go Sapiens and have been active since, releasing The Beauty and the Chaos in 2024 to critical acclaim. The spring 2025 EP Reach for Something Higher included “Hands in the Air” and “LGBTQ+ Lover,” both written after the band landed in the United States last June. A new album is also on the way.

EMF are James Atkin on vocals, guitars and programming, Ian Dench on guitars and programming, Derry Brownson on samples, Stevey Marsh on bass and Aid Todd on drums.

Editor’s note: A search of mxdwn’s archive did not return any previous coverage of EMF. The previous coverage section has been left out of this draft. Please confirm before publishing whether any stories exist on the site.

Tickets are available now at the links below. See the full list of tour dates with Ecce Shnak below.

07/05/26 — Philadelphia, PA — Nikki Lopez

08/05/26 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

09/05/26 — Toronto, ON — Dance Cave

10/05/26 — Montréal, QC — Le Ritz Montréal

11/05/26 — Boston, MA — City Winery

13/05/26 — New York, NY — Sony Hall

14/05/26 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power

15/05/26 — Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery