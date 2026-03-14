Sofi Tukker Share Vibrant New Single “Boba”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 14th, 2026 - 3:19 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Sofi Tukker has released a new single “Boba.” The new record released via John Summits Experts Only infuses a house music style beat with techno funk. The new song uses Portuguese lyrics and shows off its bilingual groove. What could be the next summer smash dance hit for the duo newly signed to Republic Records.

Sofi Tukker commented on the new song saying, “We made Boba for the club, it’s based around a poem by Brazilian poet, Chacal. We’re so excited to release it with Experts Only, we watched Johns rise and we felt like it was the right time to do something together years after the Sun Came Up and his Drinkee remix.”

Sofi Tukker has been building out their summer music playlist with a previous hit, “Drinkee.” That song released back in 2016 earned the duo a Grammy nomination in the Best Dance Recording category. They also collaborated with J Balvin for a track entitled “Cook.” “Cook,” is a dance music hit with a Latin twist courtesy of J Balvin.

Sofi Tukker helped to build their audience during Covid, when the New York based duo would host daily livestream DJ sets. The livestreams helped them to find their sound and encouraged fans creativity and community through music. Sofi Tukker will be performing at multiple venues this year including Day Zero Bali and EDC Las Vegas. In the past they have performed at Lollapalooza and Coachella.