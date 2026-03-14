Bahamas Announce Fall 2026 North American ‘Industrial Sport & Sound’ Tour Dates

Home News Nick Aagesen March 14th, 2026 - 3:45 PM

Bahamas has announced their fall tour “Industrial Sport and Sound Tour.” Dates starting from September 18th through November 21st. Bahamas are performing with dates across North America. The new tour will support their recent album My Second Last Album. Bahamas has been nominated five times at the Juno Awards, with the most recent being for My Second Last Album, in the Best Adult Alternative Album Of The Year category.

Bahamas is the band of Canadian, Afie Jurvanen. Using multiple genres to tell his music through My Second Last Album is an Indie- Pop album. This comes as a departure from the 2023’s Bootcut, which was a country inspired album.