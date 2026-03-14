Bahamas Announce Fall 2026 North American ‘Industrial Sport & Sound’ Tour Dates

Bahamas has announced their fall tour “Industrial Sport and Sound Tour.” Dates starting from September 18th through November 21st. Bahamas are performing with dates across North America. The new tour will support their recent album My Second Last Album. Bahamas has been nominated five times at the Juno Awards, with the most recent being for My Second Last Album, in the Best Adult Alternative Album Of The Year category.
Bahamas is the band of Canadian, Afie Jurvanen. Using multiple genres to tell his music through My Second Last Album is an Indie- Pop album. This comes as a departure from the 2023’s Bootcut, which was a country inspired album.
Bahamas Industrial Sport & Sound Tour 2026
September 18 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre
September 19 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl
September 21 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall
September 22 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre
September 24 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place
September 25 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
September 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
September 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
September 29 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
September 30 – Detroit, MI – El Club
October 2 – Meaford, ON – Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre
October 6 – Kingston, ON – The Spire
October 8 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
November 3 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
November 4 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
November 6 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
November 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric
November 8 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern
November 10 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa
November 11 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return
November 13 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
November 14 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
November 15 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
November 17 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads
November 18 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
November 20 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater
November 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s East