Arlo Parks Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Get Go” 

Home News Nick Aagesen March 14th, 2026 - 4:07 PM

Arlo Parks has announced a new summer tour. The new tour will support the singer’s newest album, Ambigous Desire. Parks also just released a new song and music video from the album. ” Get Go,” is a cool, chill, pop beat. The new video features Park’s, underground somewhere dancing in a blurred haze background. With a chain and signature red dyed hair.

The song premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. Parks is a Grammy nominated and a Mercury prize and Brit award winner. Parks spoke about the new single saying, “Get Go perfectly encapsulates the sense of melancholic euphoria at the center of the record.”

Parks has also just released the dates for her global tour for the summer including the UK, France and North America. The tour kicks off this April and will go until December.

Arlo Parks Tour Dates

4/2 – London, UK @ Rough Trade x fabric – SOLD OUT

4/4 – Leeds, UK @ Crash x Wardrobe – SOLD OUT

4/6 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham x Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT

4/7 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East – SOLD OUT

4/8 – London, UK @ Banquet x Circuit – SOLD OUT

4/9 – Brighton, UK @ Resident x CHALK – SOLD OUT

4/11- Oxford, UK @ Truck x O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

4/12 – Southampton, UK @ Vinilo x The 1865 – SOLD OUT

6/7 – Dublin, IRL @ St Anne’s Park (David Byrne support)

7/24 – Yuzuwa, JPN @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/29 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

8/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

9/3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

9/4 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

9/5 – Detroit, MI @ Lincoln Factory

9/9 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

9/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

9/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

9/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

9/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

9/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

9/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

9/26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

9/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/1 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/17 – Dublin, IRL @ The Ambassador

10/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Old Fruitmarket

10/25 – Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building

10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/28 – Utrecht, NLD @ TivoliVredenburg

10/30 – Cologne, DEU @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/31 – Berlin, DEU @ Uber Eats Music Hall

11/3 – Brussels, BEL @ Cirque Royal

11/8 – Paris, FRA @ La Gaite Lyrique

11/10 – Madrid, ESP @ Sala La Riviera

11/11 – Lisbon, PRT @ LAV

11/13 – Barcelona, ESP @ Apolo

11/16 – Munich, DEU @ Muffathalle

11/18 – Warszawa, POL @ Palladium

11/19 – Vienna, AUT @ Arena

11/21 – Prague, CZE @ ARCHA+

11/22 – Budapest, HUN @ Akvárium Klub

11/24 – Zürich, CHE @ Kaufleuten

11/26 – Luxembourg City, LUX @ den Atelier

11/29 – Copenhagen, DNK @ Vega Main Hall

12/1 – Oslo, NOR @ Parkteatret