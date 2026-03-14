Arlo Parks Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Get Go” 

Arlo Parks has announced a new summer tour. The new tour will support the singer’s newest album, Ambigous Desire. Parks also just released a new song and music video from the album. ” Get Go,” is a cool, chill, pop beat. The new video features Park’s, underground somewhere dancing in a blurred haze background. With a chain and signature red dyed hair.
The song premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. Parks is a Grammy nominated and a Mercury prize and Brit award winner. Parks spoke about the new single saying, “Get Go perfectly encapsulates the sense of melancholic euphoria at the center of the record.”
Parks has also just released the dates for her global tour for the summer including the UK, France and North America. The tour kicks off this April and will go until December.
Arlo Parks Tour Dates
4/2 – London, UK @ Rough Trade x fabric – SOLD OUT
4/4 – Leeds, UK @ Crash x Wardrobe – SOLD OUT
4/6 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham x Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT
4/7 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East – SOLD OUT
4/8 – London, UK @ Banquet x Circuit – SOLD OUT
4/9 – Brighton, UK @ Resident x CHALK – SOLD OUT
4/11- Oxford, UK @ Truck x O2 Academy – SOLD OUT
4/12 – Southampton, UK @ Vinilo x The 1865 – SOLD OUT
6/7 – Dublin, IRL @ St Anne’s Park (David Byrne support)
7/24 – Yuzuwa, JPN @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/29 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
8/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
9/1 – Boston, MA @ Royale
9/3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
9/4 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
9/5 – Detroit, MI @ Lincoln Factory
9/9 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
9/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
9/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
9/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
9/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
9/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
9/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
9/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
9/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
9/26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
9/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/1 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/17 – Dublin, IRL @ The Ambassador
10/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Old Fruitmarket
10/25 – Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building
10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/28 – Utrecht, NLD @ TivoliVredenburg
10/30 – Cologne, DEU @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/31 – Berlin, DEU @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/3 – Brussels, BEL @ Cirque Royal
11/8 – Paris, FRA @ La Gaite Lyrique
11/10 – Madrid, ESP @ Sala La Riviera
11/11 – Lisbon, PRT @ LAV
11/13 – Barcelona, ESP @ Apolo
11/16 – Munich, DEU @ Muffathalle
11/18 – Warszawa, POL @ Palladium
11/19 – Vienna, AUT @ Arena
11/21 – Prague, CZE @ ARCHA+
11/22 – Budapest, HUN @ Akvárium Klub
11/24 – Zürich, CHE @ Kaufleuten
11/26 – Luxembourg City, LUX @ den Atelier
11/29 – Copenhagen, DNK @ Vega Main Hall
12/1 – Oslo, NOR @ Parkteatret
12/2 – Stockholm, SWE @ Slaktkyrkan