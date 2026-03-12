A.A. Williams Announces New Album Solstice For June 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Hold It Together”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 8:51 PM

Musician, singer, and songwriter A.A. Williams, who is known for her stunning, atmospheric and emotionally charged music, returns with a new single “Hold It Together” that is taken from her forthcoming album, Solstice, which is set for release on June 5, through RPM. “Hold It Together” explores the fragile tension between resilience and internal collapse. With her characteristic blend of haunting atmosphere, immersive sound and emotional intensity, the London-based artist captures the experience of carrying deep feeling while presenting calm on the surface.

While speaking about the song, Williams said: “Silence exists where you long for answers, a bleak fragility that you daren’t disturb. Where beauty stood only the faintest glow remains, afraid of smothering it you shrink into a mold of your own making. Your edges dulled, your features disappearing, you put on that brave face not knowing whether you do it to protect others or yourself. You smile, you carry on, feeling everything, showing nothing.” The ditty also unfolds with quiet intensity, balancing vulnerability and restraint while drawing listeners into its immersive and emotionally rich soundscape.

Solstice finds Williams standing at the threshold between shadow and renewal, shaping songs that feel carved from storms and starlight. Known for her haunting vocals, cinematic dynamics and emotional clarity, Williams expands her sonic world with music that moves like a ritual through shifting seasons. Moments of stark intimacy open into surging crescendos as guitars swell and crash like gathering weather, anchored by a formidable sense of weight and scale.