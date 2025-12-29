A.A. Williams Shares New Single & Video “Just A Shadow”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 5:00 PM

Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) has announced the signing of acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist A.A. Williams, whose work blends haunting melody with a distinctly heavy edge. This marks a powerful new chapter in the artist’s evolution because the artist has released new single, “Just A Shadow”, which is a work of stark intimacy and emotional gravity.

The ditty descends into the quiet ache between light and dark, where Williams’ evocative voice becomes both a confession and a companion. It is an elegy for the self you cannot escape, a meditation on the beauty and terror of one’s own reflection. Rather than banishing the darkness, the vocalist meets it with open eyes in an act of understanding, an embrace of what shapes us, scars us, and ultimately helps define us.

“Just A Shadow’ is an ode to the darkness inside. A part of you since you can remember, a cruel friend lurking just outside of view. A presence that you’ve accepted, its familiarity brings cold comfort. You’ve tried to resist it and step into the light, but you’re scared that you’re nothing without the dark.”

“Just a Shadow” lands before Williams’ highly anticipated 2026 UK and EU tour. The tour kicks off on January 27, in Norwich and continues across the UK and Europe through March 7. Tickets are available HERE.